A Nigerian lady graduated with a second-class lower division and a distinction in her thesis from University of Ibadan

Olukogbe overcame academic challenges from scoring a third class in her first semester to having a 3.32 GPA in her final year

She shared her story to inspire others who want to improve their grades and advised them to work hard and have faith

Oluwagbsemisola Olukogbe, a young Nigerian lady, has shared her inspiring story of how she overcame academic challenges and achieved modest excellence in her final year project at the University of Ibadan.

She narrated her journey from gaining admission at 15 in 2016 to graduating with a second-class lower division and a distinction in her thesis in 2023.

She was determined to improve. Photo credit: Oluwagbemisola Olukogbe/LinkedIn

Source: Original

Olukogbe faced difficulties in her first year:

“My first year: In summary, it was hell. I lacked core skills such as time management, teamwork, and building an academic team, and I didn’t understand my reading pattern. After the first semester exams, I had a GPA of 1.75; THAT’s A THIRD CLASS!!!. I told myself this wasn’t my result (lol). I am not this bad. I was one of the five leading in my secondary school.”

She was determined to change her situation

She said things changed for her in the second semester, when she met a friend, Babatunde Olowu, who taught her physics. Olukogbe also got help from her fellowship president, Sunday Eludodun. She said she learned the importance of having a good circle of friends.

Her final year was her best year at the University of Ibadan, where she had a GPA of 3.32. She said she was impressed with herself and extremely happy that she got a distinction in final year project.

Although, her project was draining and challenging, but she had the best supervisor who prepared her mentally and she eventually scored 74 in her six-unit project, which was a distinction.

Olukogbe shared her story to inspire someone who still hopes to make a difference in their grades.

