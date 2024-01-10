Nigerian graduate celebrates his first-class honors in accounting from OAU, overcoming strikes and self-doubt

Falodun shares his inspiring story of how he transformed his mindset and academic performance, achieving the highest score in a course

He thanks God, his family, friends and lecturers for their support and belief, and toasts to the journey, the triumphs and the self-belief

A young Nigerian graduate has taken to social media to celebrate his academic achievement and share his inspiring story of how he overcame various challenges to graduate with first-class honors in accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

The graduate, who goes by the name Oluwadamilola Falodun, posted a series of photos and a lengthy caption on his LinkedIn account, expressing his joy and gratitude for completing his degree with a 4.52 CGPA.

He achieves first class. Photo credit: Olawadamilola Falodun/LinkedIn

He revealed that he had gained admission into OAU at the age of 15, with the hope of graduating at 19. However, he faced several disruptions along the way, such as the unavoidable strikes which delayed his graduation.

Falodun also admitted that he had struggled with self-doubt and low expectations, as he started with a modest 4.2 GPA and never saw himself as a first-class student. He said that his mindset changed in his second year, when he achieved a first-class GPA for the first time.

He then decided to break free from the shackles of self-doubt and commit to the journey with hard work and perseverance.

He said that the subsequent semesters witnessed a transformation, as he not only maintained a first-class GPA but soared to new heights. With newfound belief in himself, he held onto graduating with a first-class till the very end.

Falodun's post has since gone viral, attracting thousands of likes from well-wishers, who praised him for his remarkable feat and wished him success in his future endeavors.

