A young man was so full of joy after his visa to New Zealand was approved by the embassy in just two working days

A trending photo showed the young man's approval letter, which confirmed that his application was successful

Netizens who read the letter shared via the TikTok app stormed the comments section to express their interest

A TikTok user with the handle @priya_pratap.immcon has expressed excitement after receiving a New Zealand Work Visa approval.

Priya posted a screenshot of the visa approval letter, accompanied by the caption, "Approved Recovery Visa in just two working days."

Photo credit: VioletaStoimenova, Goodboy Picture Company/ Getty Images, PriyaPratap_Immcon/TikTok. For illustration only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material.

The post captured Priya's delight as he celebrated receiving the first Recovery Visa approved in an impressively short span of only two working days.

Indian gets visa approved to New Zealand in 2 days

The visa approval was a significant achievement for Priya's client, who hails from India.

While sharing the letter on TikTok, Priya emphasised the client's eligibility and the efficient processing of the visa request.

The approval process shows the New Zealand government's commitment to facilitating the entry of skilled workers and serves as an encouraging example for others seeking employment opportunities in the country.

He wrote;

“Our first Recovery Visa approved in just 2 WORKING DAYS. Successful application! Congratulations to our client from India. Recovery Visas cover migrant workers to be able to provide the following support: providing emergency response. immediate clean-up.”

Reactions as man gets visa approved in 2 days

The post has garnered attention and praise from viewers who congratulated the client on the remarkable accomplishment.

@ĶÚŇÀĻ_Ķ_ĶŔÌŠĤŇÀ commented:

“I'm interested, may I know how to apply this.”

@justheretosee20 reacted:

“Cost?”

@kabirdeo6 reacted:

“I want.”

@aaravdatt reacted:

“Do u do work visa or tourist visa for USA too.”

@Musarat Zabeen Singh said:

“Do you know any employers looking for workers.”

@PBX29 commented:

“What is the requirements for recovery visa with carpenter job?”

@namrita said:

“Do you do work visa for Australia.”

@Jansuuu reacted:

“Any employers looking for a job? I have send u a msg on tiktok.”

Watch the video below:

