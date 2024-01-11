A Nigerian lady has successfully landed in the UK, where she said she is going to be living for one year

In a Facebook post, the lady, Esther Chukwu, said she experienced over four hours delay when she landed at Heathrow Airport in London

However, after a thorough check by two immigration officials, Esther was let off the hook and has settled down in the UK

On January 7, a Nigerian lady successfully relocated to the UK to start a new life in the European country.

Esther Chukwu posted on Facebook to let her followers know what she went through at Heathrow Airport in London.

The lady said she experienced a delay at the Heathrow Airport. Photo credit: Facebook/Esther Chukwu.

Source: Facebook

Esther said she experienced so much delay when she landed as she was not allowed to leave the airport on time.

Nigerian lady delayed at Heathrow Airport

She said two immigration officials held her and conducted thorough checks on her, including sending emails to some of her bosses and professors in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her words:

"I got to the UK at the early hours of 7th January 2024, that was 4 days ago. I was held at Heathrow Airport by two immigration officers for more than 4 hours. They were doing thorough checks and balances. They said there were precedents of Nigerians doing yen yen yen. What I witnessed was first-hand stereotyping thanks to past actions of my fellow country people.

"They called all callables and even emailed my professors and employer back home. It was on a Sunday morning and my phones were dead. I wondered who will be replying work emails and calls on a Sunday morning, but guess what, every one of them they emailed replied and picked their calls. When they couldn't find anything to hold me, they apologized and offered me some encouragement and advice."

Esther announced that she has settled after finding an apartment and is ready to live in the UK for the rest of the year.

Her words:

"I have just one year to stay in London before I move to my next destination and I want to make it worth it."

Another lady moves to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady got her visa and successfully moved to the UK.

The lady, Midey Ola, applied for her work visa in Lagos and was full of joy the day she went to pick it up in Ikeja.

Midey travelled to the UK through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, but had a nine-hour layover in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng