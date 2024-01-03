UK government is planning to introduce a new entry check for travellers at its airport in 2024

The new plan involves use of biometric checks rather than a display of passports by persons trying to enter and leave the country

A trial phase is expected to begin in 2024 and will last for two to three years before full implementation

The United Kingdom government is preparing to introduce entry checks for Nigerians and other travellers at its border.

According to a report, the UK border office has proposed using facial recognition and biometrics to replace paper passports.

UK Border Force Director-General Phil Douglas said the move would ensure seamless and frictionless boarding into the country while also saving time.

How new immigration policy will work

He also explained that new e-gates will be installed at airports and will be capable of allowing arrivals into the country.

Douglas said with the initiative, travellers will not need to present their passports at the border after filling their electronic travel authorisation (ETA) online.

He added that the gates will feature a much more advanced facial recognition system, and travellers will not have to speak to a border force officer.

The Home Office intends the procedure to be implemented for all visitors to the UK who do not need a visa for short stays, including British Nigerians and other European nationals.

The government hopes this new implementation will match standards in other countries that use facial recognition for several nationalities.

Douglas words:

" Dubai airports claim “ive seconds is all it takes for passengers to pass through immigration procedures, thanks to their smart gates.

"Trials for the intelligent borders are to begin in airports around the UK in 2024, with a full implementation and hardware procurement."

