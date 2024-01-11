A young Nigerian man has cried out on the X app after he was surprisingly blocked by Mummy Zee

The angry man displayed screenshots confirming that he was blocked and another showing what he believes caused it

The incident sparked a debate among netizens who had different things to say about Mummy Zee's action

In a recent development, a Nigerian man on X has called out Mummy Zee for severing ties with him.

The angry man revealed that Mummy Zee blocked him after he playfully asked her to refund the N3k he had previously sent to her.

Man rages as Mummy Zee blocks him Photo credit: Debbie_OA, oluwaseun9/X.

Man shocked as Mummy Zee blocks him for requesting refund of N3k he sent to her

The man identified as @_oluwaseun9 on X explained that he playfully made the request because Mummy Zee (@_Debbie_OA) had become wealthier than him.

This money dispute seemed to have led to the abrupt block from Mummy Zee's side.

Sharing screenshots on X, the angry man affirmed that her true colours were beginning to come out after she received money from people.

Mummy Zee is known for her viral tweet where she said she woke up at 4:50 am to prepare food for her husband.

The tweet about waking up at 4:50 am to prepare food for her husband made her gain significant attention on social media and it also made her a millionaire.

Netizens react with mixed opinions as Mummy Zee blocks man on X

The incident involving the young man has left netizens questioning the true reasons behind the block.

Some speculated that he may have done something else to provoke Mummy Zee, while others believed that money had revealed her true colours.

@Brighter6N reacted:

“Is not that money will bring out people true color? What was ur offense? What did you do? Not because people donated to her, means she should accept everything on her TL. I encourage her blocking anybody that wants to be blocked.”

@thatdammygirlie reacted:

“Why everybody de always block you? your character no good.”

@_Faithforyou reacted:

“Someone finally Said it, Debbie has blocked uncountable peoples since her immediate fortune. Never trust a broke man loyalty.”

@AkposJim reacted:

“If she block u na for her peace of mind. Ur wahala too much.”

@Ovo himself449 said:

“Grace blocked you, na to unfollow you.”

@Ochiagha_ reacted:

“You're not a nice person. Everything you do is for engagements. So.”

@Irunnia_ said:

“Bro but why e be say almost everybody don block you on this app?”

