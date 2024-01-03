A Nigerian couple who moved to the UK two years ago have achieved their goal of owning their own house

In a video that went viral, they shared their joy and gratitude for their new home

The video showed the stunning house, which had a modern and luxurious interior design

Nigerian couple gets house of their own. Photo credit: @thechiderapeters/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The couple, as shared by @thechiderapeters expressed their happiness and relief at leaving their rented accommodation, where they faced many challenges and difficulties, and moving into their own property, which they worked hard to achieve.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Oluwatosin reacted:

“I bought my first house within 2 weeks i landed in the UK.”

Annangel said:

“This will happen for me and my husband.”

Capt Nacho wrote:

“I bought mine exactly 90secs getting to UK.”

Figer Walata commented:

“I bought mine in six months..Congratulations.”

Cupid:

“Why put the 2 yrs ? Was it really necessary? Congratulations. More blessings and also Understanding to you & yours.”

HIAMRENOWNED:

“Congratulations beautiful peoplebut abeg make huna Dey explain to people say na mortgage n God forbid if U miss few payment dem go collect back their house let's give d right info please.”

Digital:

“I bought my own as I landed from the airport.”

Santa:

“I bought mine the same day I landed.”

Tricia1:

“This will be my testimony soon.”

Anthony tigana:

“In two years did you come with indefinite to remain becaUse I think you have to be permanent resident before you can go into property ladder.”

