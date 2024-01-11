A hilarious video of a young Nigerian lady making a love call in her backyard has left netizens in stitches

In the clip shared on TikTok, her brother caught her in the act and threatened to report her to their mother

Netizens who watched the funny video insisted that the lover girl might end up getting heartbroken

A viral video on TikTok captured the moment a boy found his sister making a love call in the backyard.

The video shared by @zubby2f showed the brother laughing at his sister and threatening to report her to their mother for sneaking away to have a romantic conversation.

Man catches sister making love call Photo credit: @zubby2f/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Video of young girl making love call trends

The clip showed the young girl making the call in all seriousness while her brother filmed her in action.

The video was captioned;

"I caught my kid sister today answering love call at the backyard. Make dem no break her heart oh."

Netizens react to video of lady making love call in the backyard

The hilarious video sparked massive traction

This is Delz said:

“Make sure you hide Dey cry when dem break your heart ooo.”

SHAKADO reacted:

“Dem go break her heart as u dey break others own.”

chinecheremfavou47 said:

“Why you dey call my name like that na.”

@Ifcon.net said:

“You wey dey break person daughter own nko.”

@user882296992237 said:

“I will like to marry from this family.”

@chinecpu59v reacted:

“Yu Dey call my name like that.”

Victor Chukwuebuka said:

“She go explain tire.”

Chukwubuikem999 said:

“Leave my babe for me.”

