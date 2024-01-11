A trending video of a young boy confidently and uniquely marketing vegetables has gone viral

The video shared on TikTok left netizens in awe over his impressive English speaking skills and accent

In the clip, the hawker carried a tray of vegetables on his head and advertised them to people on a bus

A TikTok video showcasing a young boy's unconventional approach to marketing vegetables has stunned viewers.

In the video shared by @prettyphina7, the boy was heard confidently promoting the vegetables, using persuasive language.

Vegetable hawker with clean accent trends Photo credit: Prettyphina7/TikTok.

Young boy's catchy sales pitch captivates viewers

One aspect of the TikTok video that left netizens amazed was the young boy's impeccable English skills and accent.

Despite his young age, the boy spoke clearly and articulately, showcasing a level of fluency that impressed viewers.

His ability to confidently communicate in English, using proper grammar and pronunciation, has garnered praise and admiration from netizens.

He said in the video;

"Buy your sweet vegetables, Very tasty, extraordinary and very good, just take a bite you will like it, all the way from Canada to Aba."

The smart child carried the vegetables in a tray on his head while targeting potential customers on a bus.

Reactions trail video of vegetable seller with clean accent

The boy's confidence captivated viewers who found it strange that he was a hawker with such a perfect use of English.

Nikki Be said:

“From Canada to Aba please take a bite, GOD Locate him to his helper.”

@nursing lights said:

“No?? I sell vegetables from Canada to ABA just take a bite oya location.”

@aleyu1000 reacted:

“His English is very clean.”

Lucyvee reacted:

“Take a bite of raw vegetables. Shey i be goat ni.”

Dacastlebeautyplace reacted:

“This boy dey sell agbalumó too...jack of all trade you will excel.”

Publicmouthcomedy reacted:

“This boy is a potential wealthy man. just time.”

Theereal_tjay said:

“Nothing this boy never sell.”

@amarajoseph3 reacted:

“It's the 'let me be leaving right now" for me.”

Kay said:

“You sure say I nor dey waste time for school?”

