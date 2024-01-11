A lucky young boy has become an intern at Louis Vuitton after his sketches of clothing designs went viral

The 13-year-old schoolboy named Milan made the sketches, and his mother posted them on social media

His talent has gained him social media attention and an invitation to horn his skills at Louis Vuitton

A young boy, 13, is now an intern at the French fashion house Louis Vuitton after displaying his ability to sketch clothing designs.

The boy, identified simply as Milan, made the designs at home, and his mother shared them on social media.

The boy displayed great sketching talent. Photo credit: X/@LouiseOdessa.

Source: Twitter

The post made by his mother, Louise Odessa, was picked up by Marie Gentric, a journalist who helped to amplify it.

Milan had drawn some designs for trainers, luggage and loungewear in the style of Louis Vuitton, which is his favourite fashion house.

Reacting after getting the attention of Louis Vuitton, Milan said, as quoted by Daily Mail:

"I felt more at ease there than at school, after two days. I really felt in my community. It is magic. For me, it's the beginning of life."

Milan's mother, Louise, said:

"My son is just a little bit, a lot, passionate about your brand and leather. He is also very good at Photoshop on a graphics tablet for his creations and plans to do a professional baccalaureate and BTS in fashion professions. I have never seen him as amazed as the day he introduced me to your exhibition in front of the Samaritaine, he knew a lot about the partnerships and the history of Louis Vuitton."

Social media reactions as boy lands internship position

@veyonn.ce said:

"So simple yet not everyone is capable."

@reuben.deleon said:

"I got some drawings like this."

@44_trap_queen said:

"When the right time comes, God will uplift you. When His grace is sufficient. You'll be the topic."

@chosenagent said:

"Wow, how awesome!"

