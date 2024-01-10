Ben Kingsley Nwashara, the Nigerian man who picked a baby from the roadside, has shared a new update about the kid

In a video he posted on TikTok, Ben noted that he signed an agreement with the beautiful girl during a funny ceremony

Ben said the girl would not have a boyfriend until she reached the age of 21, and it was written on paper

Ben Kingsley Nwashara, the Nigerian man who picked a baby from the roadside shared a funny update on TikTok.

In a video seen on his handle, @benking4521, Ben noted that he and the girl reached and signed an agreement.

Ben said he signed an agreement with the baby. Photo credit: X/BenKingsley Nwashara.

He said he and that baby agreed that she would not have a boyfriend until she clocked 21.

The funny video caught the attention of many social media users, with some saying the age of 21 is even too early for a girl to have a boyfriend.

Ben picked the child in 2022, when she was abandoned by an unknown mother. Her life has changed since then.

Watch the video below:

More on Ben Kingsley Nwashara and the baby he picked

Reactions as man signs agreement with baby he picked by roadside

@julietnelson165 said:

"Twenty-one is too early self."

@BIGMAMALIZZY said:

"She signed under duress."

@user160735415281 said:

"Haba Sir...18yrs. is ok.. thank you for taking very good care of a child you barely know..God bless you."

@Joyful Baby Foods said:

"Na you assist her sign the deal oo, she can sue her father in the nearest future for this."

@UCHE said:

"This one never know the contract she sign. Very long-term deal."

Another man signs contract with his daughter

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father made his daughter sign a contract to take care of a new torchlight he bought for her.

His little daughter had broken many torchlights before and needed one for night use, which led to the agreement.

The father hopes to teach his daughter responsibility and the value of money.

