A Nigerian father makes his daughter sign a contract to take care of a new torchlight he bought for her

His little daughter had broken many torchlights before and needed one for night use, which led to the agreement

The father hopes to teach his daughter responsibility and the value of money

A Nigerian father has made his daughter sign a contract to take care of a new torchlight he bought for her after she broke several ones in the past.

The that the daughter, Nana, must maintain the torchlight for more than a year, or he will not buy another one for her.

Father shakes daughter to finalize agreement. Photo credit: Auwal Mustapha/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The father said he used to buy a new torchlight almost every two weeks, but Nana mishandled and spoiled them. He said she needed the torchlight at night when the electricity was off and she wanted to go to the toilet.

The father made her sign the contract to teach her a lesson about responsibility.

His wife witnessed the signing ceremony, applauding his initiative.

