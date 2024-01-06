A Nigerian lady who has been dating a man for seven years was heartbroken after he made a surprising suggestion

Her lover found another woman he wanted to be with, and he offered N5 million to her to stay away from him

Social media users shared their thoughts about the post, with many advising her to accept the money

A Nigerian lady's relationship has unfortunately hit the rocks after seven years of dating.

According to an X user with the handle @dexterouz11, her man found another lover and sought a way to part ways with her.

Man offers girl N5 million to leave him

According to the tweet, he offered to give her a whopping sum of N5 million if she could stay away from him despite being together for a long time.

However, the heartbroken lady, hurt beyond words, is considering leaving him without accepting his cash offer.

Dexterous11 wrote:

"A friend has been dating this guy for 7 years and now he found someone else and is offering her N5 million to stay away. She's considering leaving without collecting a dime from him."

Reactions as man offers girlfriend N5 million to stay away from him

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@julienwakanma said:

"I go collect the money at least for time wasted but it will not be well with him."

@Kajnyee said:

"I don't blame her for that. This is so sad."

@sarahadamm said:

"God punish him and his money."

@anna66 reacted:

"Collect the money sis. Money dey hard."

@jerey7 added:

"Make I send my Aza?"

@jezted5 said:

"7 years wasted."

See the post below:

