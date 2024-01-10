A Nigerian woman who had just spent her first week in Canada shared a video of her first apartment on TikTok

The video showed her spacious and modern apartment with a stylish interior design

She expressed her joy and satisfaction as she explored her new home for the first time

A Nigerian woman who had recently moved to Canada after living in her home country for most of her life shared a video of her first apartment on TikTok.

The video showed her stunning and spacious apartment with a modern and elegant interior design.

Lady moves to her apartment. Photo credit: @afikayo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @afikayo_, she expressed her joy and satisfaction as she explored her new home for the first time, admiring the features and amenities that it offered.

She also thanked her followers for their support and encouragement as she embarked on her new journey in Canada.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady buys her first house 1 year after moving to Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @abbieoflagos, has stirred massive reactions after sharing a video of the house she bought in Canada in one year after relocating there.

The lady said that the journey to owning a home in the foreign country was not an easy one, but she was grateful to God for finally having a house.

She posed in the home while holding a ceremonial key. Some people who reacted to her video wondered how she was able to achieve such in a relatively short time.

Nigerian lady living in Canada becomes Canadian citizen

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that after dreaming about it for nine years, a Nigerian lady successfully became a Canadian citizen.

As soon as the Canadian passport reached her hands, the lady took to TikTok to celebrate the achievement. In a video she posted, the happy lady, Oyin Kaz, said becoming a Canadian citizen was a dream come true.

In a video she posted, the happy lady, Oyin Kaz, said becoming a Canadian citizen was a dream come true. She showed off the passport with a bright smile, telling people she had patiently waited to hold it.

Source: Legit.ng