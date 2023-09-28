After 9 Years, Nigerian Lady Living in Canada Becomes Canadian Citizen, Shows Off Passport in Video
- A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada became a citizen of the North American country after nine years
- As soon as she got the citizenship passport, the lady took to TikTok to share the good news with her followers
- She said it was what she had always wanted for herself and that becoming a Canadian citizen was a dream come true
After dreaming about it for nine years, a Nigerian lady successfully became a Canadian citizen.
As soon as the Canadian passport reached her hands, the lady took to TikTok to celebrate the achievement.
In a video she posted, the happy lady, Oyin Kaz, said becoming a Canadian citizen was a dream come true.
Nigerian lady celebrates her Canadian citizenship
She showed off the passport with a bright smile, telling people she had patiently waited to hold it.
Oyin captioned the video:
"You finally got your Canadian passport you have been dreaming about for nine years. I was too excited to get my Canadian passport."
Many of her followers took to the comment section of the clip to celebrate with her.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to video of a lady who became a Canadian citizen after nine years
@Laryeafam said:
"Yes girl. I went for my passport the day after my citizenship swearing."
@Jeda commented:
"Awwwww! I can feel your excitement; I’m extremely happy for you and may God perfect all that concerns you, I pray I get mine too, when it’s time."
@Lifeinpolaroids said:
"Congratulations! Coming back in 2027 after I get mine!"
@Cibrinca Theadd commented:
"Omg! Congrats! I can’t wait to get mine soon."
@Bibz reacted:
"Blue passport hits differently. I won’t even lie."
@Sugar_Rush_ said:
"I’m genuinely happy for you, Oyin."
