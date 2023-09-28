A Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada became a citizen of the North American country after nine years

After dreaming about it for nine years, a Nigerian lady successfully became a Canadian citizen.

As soon as the Canadian passport reached her hands, the lady took to TikTok to celebrate the achievement.

The lady said it took nine years to become a Canadian citizen. Photo credit: TikTok/@oyin_kaz.

Source: TikTok

In a video she posted, the happy lady, Oyin Kaz, said becoming a Canadian citizen was a dream come true.

Nigerian lady celebrates her Canadian citizenship

She showed off the passport with a bright smile, telling people she had patiently waited to hold it.

Oyin captioned the video:

"You finally got your Canadian passport you have been dreaming about for nine years. I was too excited to get my Canadian passport."

Many of her followers took to the comment section of the clip to celebrate with her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who became a Canadian citizen after nine years

@Laryeafam said:

"Yes girl. I went for my passport the day after my citizenship swearing."

@Jeda commented:

"Awwwww! I can feel your excitement; I’m extremely happy for you and may God perfect all that concerns you, I pray I get mine too, when it’s time."

@Lifeinpolaroids said:

"Congratulations! Coming back in 2027 after I get mine!"

@Cibrinca Theadd commented:

"Omg! Congrats! I can’t wait to get mine soon."

@Bibz reacted:

"Blue passport hits differently. I won’t even lie."

@Sugar_Rush_ said:

"I’m genuinely happy for you, Oyin."

