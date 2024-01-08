A Nigerian mother and wife became a social media sensation after sharing how she wakes up at 4.50 am to cook for her husband

Her post went viral, leading to an outpouring of support from Nigerians, with gifts and cash totalling over N5m

Despite facing criticism, Mrs. Olaki's story has inspired acts of kindness and unity amongst folks on X

In a life-changing tweet, Mrs. Deborah Olaki, also known as Mummy Zee, revealed her dedication to waking up at 4.50am every day to prepare her husband's lunch.

This tweet caught the attention of many, as it was in response to a user questioning the motivation behind a wife waking up early to cook for her husband.

Little did Mrs. Olaki (@_Debbie_OA on X) know that her tweet would spark a wave of both criticism and support.

Mrs. Olaki's decision to wake up early and cook for her husband sparked a heated debate on social media.

Critics labelled her as "insecure" and questioned whether such actions were necessary to maintain a healthy relationship.

However, in an unexpected twist, a group of users, mainly men, came together to support Mrs. Olaki.

They called for like-minded individuals to contribute financially, not only to encourage her but also to defy critics who labelled her as insecure.

This challenge gained traction, and soon, Nigerians from all walks of life began showing their support for Mrs. Olaki.

Following the tweet from men supporting her, a user named @Mochievous dared men to contribute money to Mrs. Olaki until it reached N5m, to spite those who opposed her actions.

@Mochievous wrote;

“I double dare these men to make it 5 million by the end of tomorrow so it can really really pain these bitter feminists. Keep it up guys.”

Mrs. Olaki expressed her gratitude while replying Mochievous’ tweet , revealing that the support she received has exceeded N5m.

She wrote;

“Don't even want to screenshot my balance. Jesus! they did more than that o.”

Source: Legit.ng