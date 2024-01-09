A man has shared a touching video showing his wife carrying their son while holding her school project

The video, posted at 1a.m, showed the wife's dedication and the husband's appreciation for her multitasking skills

Netizens on the TikTok app praised the husband massively for his understanding and supportive nature

A Nigerian man woke up to find his wife and son in a heartwarming position in the early hours of the morning.

The wife, exhausted from working on her school project, had fallen asleep while trying to put their baby to sleep.

Man gushes over wife who slept off while babysitting Photo credit: @tamaradaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares emotional video of wife and son

In the video shared by the man identified as @dopest.family on TikTok, the mother was seen resting on the couch with her son comfortably nestled on top of her body.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Remarkably, she still held her school project work in her hands, a testament to her determination and commitment.

Man reiterates his love and appreciation for his wife

The man expressed his love and admiration for his wife's dedication in the caption accompanying the video.

He acknowledged that it was not an easy task for her to balance her responsibilities as a mother and a student.

Despite the challenges, he saw countless reasons to love her every day.

He wrote;

“Woke up to meet my wife and son like this @1AM. She's been working on her school project and she slept off in the process of trying to put our baby to sleep. I see reasons to love her every day cos it’s not easy.”

His understanding and supportive nature shone through as he shared this lovely and precious moment with the world.

Reactions as man shares heartfelt video of his hardworking wife and baby

Upon seeing the video, netizens were quick to applaud the man for his understanding and supportive attitude towards his wife.

They praised him for recognizing and appreciating the efforts his wife puts into her school project while also caring for their child.

IfyHairs commented:

“Thank you for appreciating her and may the universe honour your heart desires. I did virtually more but was never appreciated.”

@adacynthia551 said:

“Reason why I no won go to school until I become a Grama. Thank God for business.”

@user2035950944200 reacted:

“Not all men think like this God bless you.”

Mhiz Favour Nice said:

“God will see her through.”

@user3752739853211 reacted:

“God bless you for your understanding.”

Becky said:

“Aww.”

Watch the video below:

Babysitting father laments as baby refuses to sleep at night

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man complained to his wife over the behaviour of his baby, who rarely sleeps at night.

A viral video showed the man lamenting bitterly around 4 am while carrying his baby in a carrier. He asked his wife why the baby didn't sleep and suggested that they take the baby to a hospital to ascertain the reason.

While complaining, he asked his wife if parents shouldn't sleep at night just because they have a newborn at home. Reacting to the video, some netizens shared their experiences with babies. Others found the video funny.

Source: Legit.ng