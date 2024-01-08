A video captured the joy of a woman as she reunited with her family after being separated for eight long years

In the emotional video, she embraced her mother, knelt before her father, and tightly hugged her sister

The emotional lady expressed her overwhelming gratitude to God for journey mercies back home to her loved ones

In a touching video, a young woman shared the joyous moment of reuniting with her family after an agonizing 8-year separation.

The video shared by the woman identified as @mhizcandy96 captured the raw emotions as she tightly embraced her mother, unable to contain her excitement and relief at finally being back in her arms.

Nigerian lady returns home after 8 years Photo credit: @mhizcandy96/TikTok.

Young woman's emotional homecoming after 8 years

She knelt before her father, a gesture of respect and gratitude, before showering her sister with a heartfelt hug.

In her heartfelt caption, she expressed profound gratitude to God for allowing her to be reunited with her family.

After eight long years of being apart, she acknowledged the blessings and protection that guided her safely back to her loved ones.

She wrote;

“Am so happy to see my family after 8 years thank God for Journey mercy.”

Reactions as lady reunites with family after 8 years

The emotional reunion video has touched the hearts of countless viewers, spreading love and joy across social media platforms.

EDO CODED SON I I said:

“Everybody is welcoming their parents at home, if me go home who wan welcome me now no mother no father.”

@francess obas reacted:

“See the way I just dey cry. No father no mother to welcome my sister and her kids after 19 years of nor see her it's well.”

Success_c01 said:

“Thank God for keeping dem alive.”

@isogir|2019 reacted:

“I love her parents her dad in particular he said clear road my daughter is here.”

Philips Endurance reacted:

“Welcome home kid sist see mummy they happy naso.”

Edo Luca said:

“Congratulations Candy long time.”

Watch the video below:

