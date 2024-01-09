A woman has left netizens in stitches after sharing her grandmother's actions following her divorce

Shortly after her divorce, her grandmother replaced her ex-husband's picture with a picture of herself and her granddaughter

The cleverly cut-out photo shared on TikTok now appeared to be a picture of her grandparents with her

In a TikTok video, a woman revealed the surprise she found on her grandmother's fridge.

After her divorce, her grandmother took matters into her own hands to replace the picture of her daughter's ex-husband with a picture of herself.

Woman discovers grandma's creative picture swap

The replacement was done so seamlessly that no one would notice the switch at first glance.

The granddaughter identified as @camille.fahrnbauer explained in her TikTok video that her grandmother skillfully cut out the picture of herself and her grandmother in a way that perfectly covered her ex-husband's image.

The result was a photo that appeared to show her grandparents and herself, creating a heartwarming family portrait.

She wrote;

“My husband left me & I noticed something strange on my grandma's fridge.”

Reactions as grandma replaces daughter's ex-husband's photo after their divorce

The cleverness and attention to detail in executing the picture swap showcased the grandmother's creativity and resourcefulness.

The TikTok video resonated with many viewers, as it showcased a unique way of dealing with a difficult situation.

Colleen reacted:

“When my ex and I broke up one of my friends replaced his face in our Christmas card with Megan Rapinoe.”

@itsbecksyallll reacted:

“When I got divorced my grandpa learned how to use photoshop, edited him out of all the family pictures and had them reprinted.”

Shannon Igans reacted:

“My grandma did this with a picture of me and my husband, but we aren't separated. we ain't even got issues. idk what grandmas beef was with hi.”

Jav said:

“As a wedding photographer, this is why I emphasize 2 versions of the family photos - 1 with your partner & 1 with your family alone. You never know.”

Couple reunites 23 years after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Grace Migliaccio and John Hironhavr who broke up with each other after a short romantic affair had an amazing unexpected reunion 23 years later. They had earlier met in the United States during a party in 1984 but were forced to divorce each other after John’s visa expired in the US.

When both couples met again in 2007, they learnt about their divorces in their respective marriages, so they started another relationship, eventually leading to their reunion. Grace said after their first break up, they never forgot each other. Even after losing contact with each other, John had once gone as far as to track Grace down by calling an international directory in the U.S.

Both Grace and John said that love is worth taking a chance on, especially for those who had earlier experienced a loss in love; they said it is normal to come back to see if they feel the same way for each other again. “Know that it's never too late to find where you're supposed to be and who you're supposed to be there with”

