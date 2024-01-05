A woman has documented the transformation of her husband's new house in an inspiring TikTok video

A Nigerian woman, Queen Ola, shared her joy with fans after her husband completed his stunning new house.

The video showcased the house's progression from its initial uncompleted state to its final fully furnished form, reflecting the couple's dedication and hard work.

Lady over the moon as husband builds his first house Photo credit: @queenola41/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares transformation of husband’s new house from uncompleted building

Queen's caption resonated with viewers who flooded the comments section with messages of congratulations and well wishes.

She wrote;

"Congratulations to us hubby. It won't be our last key inshallah."

Netizens congratulate woman who flaunted husband's new house

The TikTok video quickly went viral, spreading joy and garnering congratulatory messages from netizens.

@funmight 002 reacted:

“I will keep congratulating people until is my turn.”

Sir qudexzS reacted:

“I wish I complete mine too next year Insha Allahu.”

Jubrealguy reacted:

“Having a pretty house in a very remote area will scare me. I won't feel safe. Congratulations to you guys.”

Olamitan Samuel reacted:

“Bro abeg how much finish am from start ?? pls.”

Aries crush WE reacted:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessings for my hubby and me.”

Watch the video below:

20-year-old lady shows off her stunning house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age.

The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document. In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness.

When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20. Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng