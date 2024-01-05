An emotional video shared on TikTok captured the hearts of netizens as it showcased a baby trying to fight back tears

According to his mother, that was the first time her baby was going to spend a whole night away from her

The video has gone viral, highlighting the strong bond between mother and child and triggering emotional comments

A mother recently captured a tender moment between her and her baby in a heart-melting video shared on TikTok.

The video shared by the woman identified as @umm_yasin, showcased the baby trying to hold back tears as his mom returned after leaving for a day.

Baby's tearful reaction as mum returns after a day apart

It was their first night apart and the emotional display by the baby tugged at the heartstrings of viewers.

The woman expressed her love for being a "boy mom" and emphasized the strong connection she shares with her baby.

She wrote;

“Our first night away from each other and he was holding back tears when he seen me today. I love being a boy mom we're so obsessed with each other.”

The video showcased the depth of their bond and the overwhelming affection they have for each other.

Netizens moved by video of baby fighting back tears

Netizens were touched by the display of love and the unique relationship between mother and son.

The video quickly gained traction on TikTok as netizens shared their thoughts about the mother and child.

@justannamaee reacted:

“I use to think this was adorable with my son now he's 5 and I can't even use the bathroom without waiting for me outside the door.”

Jax Blu commented:

“l locked my baby and his dad out the bedroom. Cuz I wanna watch a movie in peace. Let me go get my baby.”

@mzmelendez226 said:

“Omg he's so smart and aware. Some babies don't even know what's going on! He was fully aware you weren't around.”

@cloudyclout said:

“I don't know ur son, and may never meet him, but I got him. Why? He is the cutest thing I've ever seen.”

Juicyyfruit reacted:

“I cried so hard when I left my baby at daycare meanwhile he was happy seeing other people other than me.”

Dominique Clemons said:

“Me and my kids still cry like this and they're 2&6 boys of course.”

First time mum laments as her baby cries uncontrollably

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a new mum lamenting over her newborn baby who wouldn't stop crying has stirred hilarious reactions online. The woman's niece captured the moment and shared it on TikTok, encouraging her aunt that she has got it under control.

In the clip, the new mum, wearing just a wrapper, watched tiredly as her baby cried uncontrollably on the bed. Looking helplessly at the kid, she lamented that it was not long ago that she fed the kid bre*ast milk. She had thought that was enough and laid the child on the bed only for him to begin crying again.

At the instance of her niece, the new mum drew the baby close, saying that they were going to engage in a staring contest. Her niece revealed that the child is only a week old. At some point, the frustrated woman jokingly threatened to slap the child.

