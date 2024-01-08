A young woman has captured the hearts of netizens as she shared her happiness during her flamboyant wedding

The 38-year-old single mother of three expressed her excitement over getting married to the love of her life

The new bride has received lots of congratulatory messages and admiration from users of TikTok

In a TikTok video that has taken the internet by storm, a young woman showcased her overflowing joy and excitement on her traditional marriage day.

The video shared via her official TikTok account @cherry_cheks captured her dancing and showing off her moves, radiating happiness and love over getting married.

Single mum jubilates during traditional wedding Photo credit: @cherry_cheks/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

38-year-old single mother of 3 ties the knot

With an infectious smile, she expressed her delight at finally finding her own man after being a single mother for many years.

At 38 years old and with three children, the young woman shared her journey of resilience and determination.

In her TikTok post, she proudly declared that she has found love and is now embarking on a new chapter in her life.

She wrote;

“38yrs, mother of 3 & I finally find my own man.”

Netizens celebrate and share in joy of single mum who found love

As the young woman's video spread across social media platforms, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many tapped into her blessings and expressed their admiration for her journey.

Nikkylove reacted:

“Congratulations I tap from ur blessing ohh, I'm a single mother of 3.”

@user7639206912685 reacted:

“A single mom of 1, with tattoos on my body. got married this year.”

@user9386144644968 said:

“Na this kind testimony I love to hear congratulations darling, Am next on line.”

Cyndy5976 reacted:

“My mum was 39 years mother of three.”

Eucharia Paul reacted:

“Congratulations i tap from your blessings ohh, I'm a single mom of 3.”

Funke reacted:

“No men in the comment.”

Abigail Ezeonye reacted:

“God pls am a single mom of two pls remember me n stop the stuffing A. & my children never see fod eat talk of going to school pls locate ur daughter.”

Teena Wa said:

“Congratulations, indeed miracle no dey tire Jesus u.”

@realmimie reacted:

“Congratulations I tap into you blessing.”

Watch the video below:

