“Get Canada Jobs with Free Visa from Nigeria”: Nigerian Man Shares Step-by-Step Guidelines
People

“Get Canada Jobs with Free Visa from Nigeria”: Nigerian Man Shares Step-by-Step Guidelines

by  Basit Jamiu
  • A Nigerian man had revealed some tips on how to get a free visa for a job in Canada in a viral TikTok video
  • He said that these jobs offered free visa sponsorship for those who wanted to move to Canada and start working right away
  • In the video, he explained the process of applying and how one could improve their chances of getting hired

A Nigerian man had taken to TikTok to share some valuable tips on how to secure a job in Canada that comes with a free visa.

He said that there were many jobs in Canada that offered free visa sponsorship for qualified candidates who wished to relocate to Canada and begin working immediately.

In the video shared by @abtraveller, which had garnered thousands of views and comments, he showed the steps of applying for these jobs and how one could boost their chances of getting selected among the pool of applicants.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Emegwali Kingsley said:

“Please am interested I have my resume and cover letter am a welder.”

Ampomahjames wrote:

“Please help me.”

Edward Cindy:

“Please I'm interested I'm Nigeria based.”

Darasimi22:

“I am very much interested.”

Yaboy:

“I Am looking for it.”

Hayibe Kenneth:

“I'm interested please help me thank you.”

Emmanuel Keelson:

“Gnlease i need the iob as a farmer.”

Adeola1234:

“I am interested in Admin job.”

Mablazo:

“Thanks for this info.”

Saniabdullahi1280:

“I'm interested my man.”

Tee y:

“Am interested pls help me too.”

Aishat:

“I need job help me.”

User3745131780357:

“I need your help sir please.”

Chinemeremokoro5:

“I'm interested.”

User7481315781756:

“Pls interested but if you can help me with farm work.”

Nurse joy:

“I am interested i have resume and cover letter with passpot as a care giver.”

User9623598026126:

“Please I interested, can you help please thank you.”

Nigerian man shares tips to get higher education in UK for free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many people dream of studying in the UK, but the high tuition fees and living expenses can be a major barrier.

He explained the steps that can be taken to secure a scholarship and a visa, as well as the resources he used to find the best opportunities.

He also pointed out that the Chevening website, which is the UK government’s global scholarship programme, has a section where they update study opportunities for many countries, including Nigeria.

