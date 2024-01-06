A Nigerian lady who had lived in the UK revealed how she helped another woman who had recently moved to the UK to find a job

She posted a TikTok video in which she said that she was ready to assist anyone and showed proof of her successful advice

She seemed to specialise in care jobs and explained that it was feasible to secure a job within days

A Nigerian lady who had spent some time living in the UK disclosed how she offered valuable guidance to another woman who had just relocated to the UK and was looking for a job.

She uploaded a TikTok video @ella0070 in which she expressed her willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need and displayed convincing proof of her effective advice with screenshots of a grateful message from someone who landed a job as a result of her help.

Lady helps new arrival. Photo credit: @ella0070/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She seemed to have a lot of experience and expertise in care jobs and elaborated that it was quite feasible to secure a decent job within a few days of setting foot in the UK.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Sparkles reacted:

“I got a job 5 days into the UK, it's domiciliary but I grabbed it cos I know that it would boost my cv. ts just me waiting for my DBS so I can resume.”

User1899205353198 said:

“Please i need assistance to get a care jobs in the UK please advice me.”

Love Usobo wrote:

“Good evening sis. This video is just pointed to me please I need this help.”

User4005718099597:

“Pls,l just got into Manchester and I need a job,can u pls help.”

Maame foriwaa:

“Please I want a job.”

Rikky:

“Sis please am in Chesterfield.... need help please...just came in a m month ago.”

Shaddy:

“I m in Cambridge still searching.”

User9688835836293:

“I'm in Milton Keynes and l'm looking for a job.”

Bummy:

“I have been in the UK since June no job, l just relocated from Sunderland to Sheffield please help a sis.”

Girl-like_mahorie:

“I'm in Birmingham looking for a job, any job works for me and I'm open to relocating as well.”

Source: Legit.ng