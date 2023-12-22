A Nigerian man revealed some useful tips on how to study in the UK without spending a penny in 2024

He provided a detailed guide on the best methods to achieve the goal

He also mentioned that the Chevening website has a section where they update study opportunities

Many people dream of studying in the UK, but the high tuition fees and living expenses can be a major barrier.

However, a Nigerian man shared his secrets on how to pursue higher education in the UK without any cost in 2024.

He explained the steps that can be taken to secure a scholarship and a visa, as well as the resources he used to find the best opportunities.

He also pointed out that the Chevening website, which is the UK government’s global scholarship programme, has a section where they update study opportunities for many countries, including Nigeria.

His tips were very helpful and inspiring for anyone who wants to study in the UK for free in 2024.

User5058665521022 reacted:

“Please what about undergraduates UK scholarships.”

Nammy.baby said:

“Only masters?”

Shadrachforson661 wrote:

“Please what about undergraduate?”

Nen:

“But it has a lot of protocols.”

Nrs:

“Are these scholarships for undergracduate degree?”

Lyee:

“God bless you man why aren't you using Ghana.”

Manobili:

“Also give us that link.”

Joycharles:

“How about if you're in UK already.”

Justina:

“Chevening is highly competitive 've tried like 3times.”

Mencode:

“I am interested in it.”

Fubestephanie:

“Please I need for US for Job please.”

Jennie:

“7nov today is 15th already can I stil go ahead and apply?”

Theo9383838:

“They don't reopen i thought it is until 8 and I apply today.”

Victoria:

“Just know that you have to come back immediately you finish.”

Marycanah:

“Pls what about undergraduate.”

