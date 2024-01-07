A Nigerian lady who saved cash in her piggy box for a year has shared her pain after breaking the box

In the heartbreaking video, the lady displayed the naira notes which she found inside, totalling the sum of just N900

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video with many insisting that it may be spiritual

An emotional Nigerian lady broke down in tears after seeing only N900 inside her broken piggy box.

A video showed her weeping uncontrollably while displaying the naira notes she found inside the box.

Lady in tears after breaking piggy box Photo credit: @loveleeogah/TikTok.

Lady reveals how long she saved in piggy box

According to the heartbroken lady with the handle @loveleeogah on TikTok, she saved for a year.

Love expected to see a huge cash upon breaking the box but unfortunately saw only N900 which looked like shredded notes at first glance.

Netizens sympathise with lady who found N900 in piggy box

Social media users have consoled the heartbroken lady with many giving out suggestions on what she could do.

@rejoice19_ said:

"These people that construct saving box always add juju to it, I advise you stand there and they do new one for you."

@ebony_best: wrote:

"I did this to my sister, I bought exactly the same box and exchange it few days before opened it."

@glossy13 asked:

"It happened to me last year ooh, but waytin really dey disappear the money self?"

@isable_nails said:

"B4 you put money inside safe. Always tear just little part of the money."

@scjiki said:

"Nawa o. How did this happen?"

@betterlove28 reacted:

"You even see something inside? Mine was empty when I opened it the only thing I saw inside it was a dried plantain leave."

@damkasclement added:

"Sometimes it is someone that used to sneak and use needle to remove the money at ur back it happen to me but we later catch who is doing that to me sorry."

Lady breaks her piggy box, flaunts cash she saved

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok lady has broken her piggy bank after patiently saving money in it for many months. The TikToker named Innocentia Olisa said she started dropping money in the rectangular home bank in 2021.

In the short clip, she said her heart was pounding because many people have reported missing money in piggy banks in recent times. However, hers was intact as she counted many crumpled naira notes in different denominations. She said she was saving the money so as to be able to buy a Toyota Venza for herself.

But at the end of the day, she realised the sum of N291k from the savings which is a far cry from the price of a Venza. Her video has encouraged people to save as they expressed their desire to do the same in the comment section.

