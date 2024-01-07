A Nigerian lady has broken down in tears after discovering that her genotype doesn't match that of her lover

A heartbreaking video showed the lady weeping profusely while sharing her predicament with netizens

While some people advised her to pray for a change of genotype, others asked her to find another man

A Nigerian lady, Queen Hannah, has shared her pain as her relationship with her partner hits the rocks over genotype.

According to Hannah, she has been deprived of the true love which she believed she had already achieved.

Lady discovers her genotype doesn't match her partner's Photo credit: @queenhannah43/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in tears over genotype mismatch with partner

In a sad video, tears rolled down her cheeks as she reiterated how much she already missed her partner.

"Now I find true love but genotype wants to separate us. I miss you baby," she captioned her video.

Reactions as Nigerian lady cries over genotype

Netizens stormed the comments section to console the grieving lady over her relationship crash.

@smallie207 said:

"Come to my church, God will change ur genotype. Mine was changed through prayers."

@iamifheoluwa reacted:

"If me and the person I love Genotype no match omo we go adopt child o I can’t lose the person I love for the kids I never see never."

@omoshewa90 reacted:

"Na una Dey find waiting no lost. Who send u go do genotype."

@olamitide347 commented:

"Same here baby. I supposed to get married but last three months we did our genotype we are both as I’m confused. We need to separate."

@user5014738152595 commented:

"I don’t know my genotype and I’m not ready to do anything, what about those ones impregnate them self without doing genotype."

@ewatomi_perfecttouch added:

"Na so they tell me then that me and my husband no match i almost loose him,thank God now we are happily married with our child. He’s all I pray for."

@prettyb416 said:

"When d relationship is getting serious you guys should have checked I do this in every relationship I had in the past."

Watch the video below:

