Popular Nigerian woman, Mummy Zee, has stirred emotions on the X app after sharing a painful experience

According to the mother of one, she thought she was going to leave the world last night due to the severe heartburn she felt

Netizens took to the comments section to post comments of sympathy, consolation and gratitude for her life

Mummy Zee has expressed her gratitude to some medical doctors who helped her during her time of crisis.

In a post shared via her X account @Debbie_OA, she narrated what she went through in the late hours of the night.

Mummy Zee cries out over ulcer pain Photo credit: Debbie_OA/X.

Source: Twitter

Mummy Zee experiences severe heartburn at night

The mother of one said she felt terrible pain and severe heartburn which was majorly caused by ulcer.

Mummy Zee cried like a baby in the night and thought she was going to die of the pain. She was scared for her baby as she never felt such pain for hours before.

Thanks to three medical doctors who came to her aid during her time of crisis and helped her get back on her feet after hours of battling the pain.

In her words:

"By this time last night I thought I was going to die. I was having severe heartburn due to ulcer, the pain was intense, I cried my heart out as I was scared for my baby, I've never felt such consistent pain for hours. Thank you Aproko_doctor, DrOlufunmilayo and Dr Ope. Thank you so much. I don't wish it on my enemy gan. Very terrible pain."

Reactions as Mummy Zee shares painful experience

Chioma Fatubaro said:

"I've experienced this before and i thought I wouldnt make it till d next day. It came suddenly and was the scariest day of my life. I was already thinking of my children being motherless. Some types of ulcer are scary!"

Mr BBDh said:

"My wife went through same when she was pregnant too, it's not easy watching her go through each episode anytime it happens."

Nafeesa reacted:

"I could understand your pains. I was once in the situation when I was pregnant with my son who is now 9 months. You will get better, you have the best doctors around to give you the best advises you need. I wish you safe delivery ma'am."

Mummy Zee gets N2m from Kuda, NNPCL gifts her voucher for being good wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind-hearted Nigerian woman who took care of her husband got more gifts for her gracious act. Days after she tweeted about her marriage, Kuda Bank gifted her N2m to add to the money Nigerians had given her.

The bank's generous gesture came after NNPCL gave the woman N200,000 worth of fuel voucher. Recall that some people earlier criticised the woman for depriving herself of comfort and cooking at 4:50 am for her husband. In days, Nigerians came to her rescue with big blessings.

Minutes after Kuda Bank made their giveaway tweet, many people praised the God of Debbie (Mummy Zee) for blessing her richly. This came at a time when organisations like Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) sent great gifts to the woman and her family.

