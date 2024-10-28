Elegant Lady With Enchanting Beauty Graduates From Evangel University Akaeze As Qualified Nurse
- A Nigerian lady who studied nursing and midwifery at the university has graduated with a degree and became a nurse
- The lady attended the Evangel University, located in Akaeze, Ebonyi state from where she graduated after five years
- She has been inducted as a registered nurse and she came online to share beautiful photos to celebrate the achievement
A lady blessed with charming beauty is now a nurse after successfully graduating from the university.
As soon as she got inducted as a nurse, the beautiful lady came online to make a post and share her joy.
In her post, the lady, Madubueze Esther Uchechi, said she studied nursing and midwifery at Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi state.
Esther has become a registered nurse after being inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).
Esther said:
"Officially inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria after five solid years. God did."
Reactions as lady becomes a registered nurse
@The King’s Daughter said:
|Your name is no longer Esther it’s attached to a nurse. Congratulations nurse Esther."
@Nrs QuinBee Of Lagos said:
"Congratulations.. but also wait, y’all induced before writing council? Or you’ve already written yours?"
@Oluebubechukwu said:
"Congratulations dear, I tap from your blessings."
@daughter of zion said:
"Congratulations. God will do my own."
@user5134136102226 said:
"Congratulations! Please what's the name of your school?"
@ellajay_20 said:
"Congratulations Nurse Esther."
@Kc gold said:
"Congratulations my love, Nurse Uchechi."
@Asa Blue light said:
"Congrats I wish to be like you, that's what I want to be."
@star said:
"My namesake I tap into this blessing. I'm in my 2nd year of nursing in uni."
@brian_jerry0 said:
"When is the next council exam? Anyone?"
@Favour Unique said:
"Congratulations Queen….Give me 5 years, I just gained the admission."
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 9 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.