A Nigerian lady who studied nursing and midwifery at the university has graduated with a degree and became a nurse

The lady attended the Evangel University, located in Akaeze, Ebonyi state from where she graduated after five years

She has been inducted as a registered nurse and she came online to share beautiful photos to celebrate the achievement

A lady blessed with charming beauty is now a nurse after successfully graduating from the university.

As soon as she got inducted as a nurse, the beautiful lady came online to make a post and share her joy.

In her post, the lady, Madubueze Esther Uchechi, said she studied nursing and midwifery at Evangel University, Akaeze, Ebonyi state.

Esther has become a registered nurse after being inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Esther said:

"Officially inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria after five solid years. God did."

Reactions as lady becomes a registered nurse

@The King’s Daughter said:

|Your name is no longer Esther it’s attached to a nurse. Congratulations nurse Esther."

@Nrs QuinBee Of Lagos said:

"Congratulations.. but also wait, y’all induced before writing council? Or you’ve already written yours?"

@Oluebubechukwu said:

"Congratulations dear, I tap from your blessings."

@daughter of zion said:

"Congratulations. God will do my own."

@user5134136102226 said:

"Congratulations! Please what's the name of your school?"

@ellajay_20 said:

"Congratulations Nurse Esther."

@Kc gold said:

"Congratulations my love, Nurse Uchechi."

@Asa Blue light said:

"Congrats I wish to be like you, that's what I want to be."

@star said:

"My namesake I tap into this blessing. I'm in my 2nd year of nursing in uni."

@brian_jerry0 said:

"When is the next council exam? Anyone?"

@Favour Unique said:

"Congratulations Queen….Give me 5 years, I just gained the admission."

