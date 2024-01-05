A Nigerian lady who relocated to the UK with her husband shortly after their wedding revealed that they had completed one year

She expressed her joy by dancing and celebrating their anniversary of moving to the land of opportunities

Her video of dancing and making moves went viral and received many congratulations from people

A Nigerian woman who had moved to the UK with her spouse a few weeks after tying the knot shared her excitement as they marked their first year anniversary in their new country.

She could not contain her joy as she danced and celebrated their milestone of relocating to the land of opportunities, where they hoped to achieve their dreams.

Her video of dancing and making moves, which showed her gratitude and happiness as shared by @amaravibes, attracted a lot of attention and praise from people who watched it online.

Many people congratulated her and wished her more success and blessings in her journey with her husband.

