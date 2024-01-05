A TikTok video showed a young lady sharing her insights on 5 things to avoid before relocating abroad

She emphasised the importance of planning ahead and being aware of the cultural differences

She also warned against ignoring medical advice and explained why that was a big mistake

In a captivating TikTok video, a young lady revealed her valuable insights on 5 things to avoid before relocating to a foreign country.

She stressed the necessity of planning ahead and doing thorough research on the destination country.

She also cautioned the viewers to be mindful of the cultural differences and diversity that they would encounter in different places.

In a video shared by @tonitravelz, she further spoke against ignoring medical advice and explained the potential risks and consequences of doing so.

She concluded by mentioning two other things that people should avoid before making the big decision of moving to another country.

