A lady based abroad has highlighted important things people applying for a United States student visa should not disclose

According to her, giving out this information to the visa officer may mean such a one being denied the F1 visa

She shared the answers visa applicants should give when posed with any of these three questions

A Gambian lady has explained how US study visa applicants should answer certain questions visa officers may ask them.

In a TikTok video, she started by sharing what one should reply when asked if one has any relatives in the United States.

She said US visa applicants should keep certain things to themselves. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, TikTok/(@aunty.riya_)

Source: Getty Images

The lady stated that the applicant should reply that he or she only knows the school counsellor and adviser.

The second she spoke about was how to tackle the question of one's plan after school in the United States. She said the applicant should not declare his or her intent to work and live in the US.

On why the applicant is choosing to study in the US, she warned that it is wrong to answer by telling the officer how America is a beautiful place and how you intend to have fun there.

Social media reacts

MEME said:

"Thanks so much ma’am buh in a situation whereby your relatives are there and you wanna come over there to study what are you going to say."

Janney said:

"What then is the appropriate answer to give when being asked why do you want to school in the US and not your home country?"

Muna said:

"I told them I don’t know anyone in the US and I don’t have a relative, she asked who will you stay with then?"

ORION OSEI MENSAH said:

"You should speak twi next time or other language because they are listening."

Anto-bae said:

"Been denied twice on count 214B they said I wasn’t convincing enough."

__Damsel.curvy said:

"Why should you say it publicly?with this how will they believe again as you have already let it out."

Source: Legit.ng