A PhD holder, Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, has stated that graduates with second class lower and third class degrees can still study overseas on scholarships

While encouraging graduates with such degrees not to limit them, he shared five ways they can position themselves for scholarships

One of the things he recommended was for them to take standardized exams such as the GRE or GMAT

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a Canada-based PhD holder, has shared six ways Nigerians who finished school with 2.2 and 3rd class can position themselves for scholarship opportunities.

In a lengthy read on X, Olumuyiwa maintained that graduates with second class lower and third class can still further their studies overseas.

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi says graduates with 2.2 and 3rd class can study abroad on scholarships. Photo Credit: Martin Dm, X/@olumuyiwaayo

Source: Getty Images

The founder of Scholarship Cafe, whose target is to help 1,000 students get scholarships in 2024, advised such graduates never to be boxed by their degrees.

His tips for scholarship positioning are as follows:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Pursue a Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) or Master's program in your home country. Many individuals with a 2.2 in their undergraduate degree have graduates completed a higher degree with good grades, leading to multiple scholarship opportunities abroad.

2. Enhance your research experience. Building a strong and substantial research portfolio can significantly enhance your scholarship prospects.

3. Consider taking standardized exams such as the GRE or GMAT. These exams can further measure your academic abilities and may positively impact your scholarship applications.

4. Seek a professor's acceptance. Some Principal Investigators (PIs) may be willing to overlook a lower CGPA if you possess relevant hands-on experience and secure a professor's acceptance.

5. Publish a peer-reviewed paper or article. This could serve as a writing sample that justifies that you understand the rudiments of academic writing.

6. Be on the lookout for scholarships that would not focus so much on CGPA. e.g. SI scholarships, CSC (China), and the Australian Awards.

See his tweet below:

Nigerian student with 2.2 wins scholarship in Sweden

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian student had won a full-funded scholarship with 2.2 to study in Sweden.

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, PhD, who has enjoyed many scholarships in different parts of the world, shared the news.

According to Igbalajoba, the SI scholarship in Sweden is open to Nigerian graduates with a 2.2, which is second-class lower.

He noted that the SI Scholarship is for global professionals with various study fields. It has over 700 of the 1000 English-taught master’s programs in Sweden.

Source: Legit.ng