Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, the Canada-based Nigerian who mobilised funds to help poor students get passports, said the application ends on January 3

Dr Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that 2,899 people have so far applied for the funds to help them pay for their international passports

He said donations are still coming in and that, at the moment, there is N1,790,000 at hand but insisted there would be no extension of the deadline

A Nigerian man living in Canada said he has mobilised N1,790,000 to help poor students pay for their international passports.

The passport support funds are meant for those who want to study abroad under scholarships but lack money for the vital document.

Dr Igbalajobi said N1,790,000 has been donated so far for the passport intervention fund. Photo credit: X/@olumuyiwaayo and Getty Images/Dushlik.

Source: UGC

The application portal for the fund was opened on January 1, and those interested were encouraged to apply on the Scholarship Cafe Website.

Apply for Nigerian passport intervention fund

Speaking to Legit.ng in a short chat, the brain behind the mobilisation of funds, Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, said at least N2,899 people have applied so far.

Also, he insisted that the application deadline would not be extended. His words:

"There are 2899 applicants and we now have N1,790,000. We have to close early."

An earlier X post by Scholarship Carfe indicates that those applying must have at least a second-class upper division or an upper credit if they are HND graduates.

Those selected would be given funds to pay for their international passports, thus, helping them to apply for scholarship opportunities abroad.

The post reads:

"Graduation with a minimum of 2.1/Upper Credit required. Applicants should be from a low or middle-income country."

See the post below:

Man helps young people to start businesses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Noel Ifeanyi Alumona, a Nigerian student studying in the USA, has set N3 million aside to fund start-up ventures in Nigeria.

Noel, who won the 2022 AFS Award for Young Global Citizens, is doing this through his NGO called Boys Champions Foundation.

In a chat with Legit.ng Noel said his aim is to empower young Nigerians who are desirous of going into entrepreneurship but who lack capital.

Source: Legit.ng