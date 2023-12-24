Jubilation for international study hopefuls as an educationist has announced his 2024 target focused on just 1,000

The Nigerian man, who is based in Canada, said he is targeting assisting 1,000 people get fully funded scholarships and told those interested what to do in the meantime

His announcement on X stirred huge reactions as many people welcomed the initiative, expressing interest in being selected

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, a Canada-based educationist, has intimated people of his plan to help 1,000 people land scholarships in 2024 that are fully-funded.

In a tweet on X on Saturday, December 23, Olumuyiwa advised those interested in his initiative to create profiles on his scholarship Cafe platform.

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi has set a target of helping 1,000 people study abroad. Photo Credit: X/@olumuyiwaayo, Aaron Foster

"I aim to support at least 1000 individuals in securing fully funded scholarships in 2024," he tweeted.

In the comment section, he added:

"In the meantime, to be a part of this goal, ensure that you have a profile on Scholarships Cafe (https://scholarshipscafe.com/create-a-position-alerts), and follow all our social media handles:"

His tweet blew up as many international study hopefuls looked forward to being picked.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians hail his initiative

@Hemmanuelisking said:

"Please, I'm just seeing this, I would be grateful to benefit from this and I look forward to paying it forward. God bless your heart, for having this noble intention."

@kunzybaba said:

"That's audacious, so scholarship opportunities are that much."

@ArachieT said:

"I truly look forward to being one of the beneficiaries of this huge benevolence. Please let me know all it entails. Thank you for your act of kindness. Merry Christmas to you and your family."

@uncle_emmanuel_ said:

"Profile created. I pray I am among the 1000 persons, Amen ."

@blvck_wizvrd said:

"Directly or indirectly I'll be a beneficiary."

@Sekxy_26 said:

"Is it possible to travel with family if an individual secures a fully funded scholarship, please?"

@DeeClassic24 said:

"I'll be among by God's grace.

"My transcript and passport is readily available."

@SamAkinSeun said:

"I done give up for this scholarship thing menh. O ti su mi."

Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi raises N1.3m to help students pay for passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Canada-based academic had raised money to help Nigerians pay for their passports.

Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi told Legit.ng that the money would go into financing students' international passports.

This is against the background that some students who desire to study abroad find it hard to raise money to pay for their Nigerian passports.

An international passport is one of the requirements for anyone wishing to travel out of Nigeria.

