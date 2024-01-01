A Nigerian man has shared the touching moment he surprised his father by coming home for Christmas

The video showcased his father’s joy and excitement upon seeing his son finally home after several years apart

Netizens who watched the video shared via the TikTok app shared their admiration for the loving relationship

A handsome young man recently pulled off an emotional surprise on his doting African father during the Christmas season.

He decided to return home for Christmas even after he had informed his dad that he wouldn't be able to make it.

Man surprises doting father by coming home for Christmas

The emotional reunion between the father and son named @evamtalii on TikTok was captured in a heartwarming video.

The video showcased the power of love and family bonds as the man who couldn’t contain his excitement hugged his son tightly.

After sharing the video on TikTok, it quickly went viral, capturing the attention of netizens around the world.

The genuine joy and excitement displayed by the father as he embraced his son resonated with viewers, leaving them inspired and longing for such a loving relationship in their own lives.

He wrote;

“A few years ago I surprised my dad by coming home for Christmas after I told him I was not going to be able to make it home. Throwback to surprising (as you can tell my family loves surprises). Wishing everyone so much love this season.”

Netizens react to man’s emotional surprise video

The heartwarming video sparked an outpouring of love and admiration from netizens.

Many expressed their desire for a similar relationship with their family members, highlighting the importance of cherishing and celebrating the moments spent together.

@tolaniii commented:

“If my dad hugs me like this, there's probably something wrong.”

Hleliweee reacted:

“Guys I think he looooooooves this.”

Akinwande Eniola said:

“Indeed some of you are just lucky, ordinary 3 years cause wey I study for school I no wetin my eye dey see before them pay my school fee sometimes.”

Musa commented:

“Where do people get such dads?”

Lovell said:

“Crying knowing that my dad will never so this.”

Chioma Okpara said:

“I pray my kids have this kind of father.”

Judith reacted:

“I am a black South African woman. I wish all black men were like your father. We long for this kind of open and and loud affection. Loving dads are missing in black famiies.”

Abafyashi commented:

“Did you hear Dad giving thanx and Praising God. POWERFUL.”

@tinash wigs said:

“I call my papa on video hmm. His respond made me off my phone for 2days he was like sister I'm busy in the office will call you back whaaat.”

