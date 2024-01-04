A Nigerian father shared a picture of his newborn son sleeping on his back and claimed that he inherited his sleeping habit

The photo showed the striking resemblance between the father and son’s sleeping posture

The Facebook post received many congratulatory messages from friends and family

A proud Nigerian father took to Facebook to share a lovely picture of his son, who was born recently.

The picture captured the adorable moment when the little boy was sleeping peacefully on his back, just like his father does.

Father observes son. Photo credit: Getty Image. Note: For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship with the event described in this material.

Source: Getty Images

The father jokingly claimed that his son inherited his unique sleeping habit, which he said was a proof of their biological connection.

The Facebook post went viral and attracted many congratulatory messages from his friends and family members, who were surprised and happy to learn about his fatherhood.

See the Photo on Facebook below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Osondu Sunday Ezirim reacted:

“Una go dey make fatherhood dey sweet until we enter is watin Una dey see lolzz.”

OBi Kings said:

“Immerse in the joy.”

Joseph Sandra wrote:

“Good one,make this one no master ram,if not u will always present your back wenever she wants to sleep.”

Charles Freeman:

“Mimi Winni Ifeco Aww congratulations.”

Wisdom lgbozurike:

“The sleeping posture Enjoyment baby.”

Source: Legit.ng