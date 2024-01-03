A Nigerian man has shared WhatsApp screenshots of his conversation with friends after asking them for N50,000

The replies ranged from straightforward answers to humorous banters, showcasing the strong bond and support among friends

Netizens who read the chats praised his friends for their willingness to help him in the comments section

Social media has been abuzz after a Nigerian man leaked his WhatsApp chats with his friends.

In the chats, he had reached out to them one after the other, requesting a loan of N50k.

Man shares varied responses from friends as he requests N50k

The responses the man received in the post shared by @_agneeess on X were a mix of straightforwardness and playful banters.

His first friend, D shifter wasted no time and simply replied with a request for his account details, while Zucky Winks playfully questioned the nature of the request before asking for the account details and mentioning repayment.

TolzyPaul, on the other hand, responded with a WhatsApp sticker, adding a touch of humour to the conversation.

Honourable's reply was short and straight to the point, affirming the request with an "Okay, send account!"

Sir P, however, expressed his inability to help at the moment due to previous expenses.

Netizens praise man's supportive friends on X

In the comments section, netizens praised the man's friends for their supportive responses.

Many admired their willingness to help and saw it as a testament to the strong bond they shared.

@Starboy Mide said:

“Awww praying to have these kind friends.”

@paulnyk45 commented:

“When you go pay back a very valid question.”

@Thepoppydo reacted:

“D Shifter nah the kind friend I wan be from this year, no too much talk, just send aza I like that guy.”

Sylvanus said:

“Thinking of it now I have friends like this, I'm really blessed shaa and they're also blessed to have me.”

@RDesmondd said:

“I have this type in my circle, I can't be financially stranded because of my circle. That's why, when any of them ask from me, even if I don't have, I must borrow and give them.”

@sam commented:

“I know say sir p no go get.”

@TruthDeni reacted:

“Naso I tried this thing sometimes last year. One of my friends send me N1.8M, to return that money just dey do me somehow. I sha returned her money. But eh eh.”

