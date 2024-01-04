A Nigerian lady received a special gift when she visited her grandmother, who gave her a set of cutleries

A Nigerian lady got a set of cutleries which her grandmother had kept intact for the past 40 years.

When Toluwalase Omitowoju visited her grandmother recently, the old woman handed over the cutleries to her as a special gift.

After she received the cutleries, she noticed that they had the seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so she asked her grandmother why.

In her response, the old woman said the cutleries were a gift she received from a one-time president of Nigeria 40 years ago.

The old woman came outside and ceremonially handed over the cooking wares to her granddaughter.

In excitement, Toluwalase took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers. She wrote:

"My Grandma gave me a set of cutlery that was given to her by the president of Nigeria 40 years ago. Such a great privilege."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets set of cutleries from her grandmother

@maplenaija_kitchen asked:

"Was she the President’s Chef? Beautiful video."

@desourcemedi said:

"Wow! Wow!! Wow!!! I can imagine the quality of that cutlery....who was the President of Nigeria 40 years ago sef?"

@obaa_afia.asantewaa said:

"That cutlery is for decoration and passing on, not for eating."

@uzonwani said:

"Wonderful. The care that went into preserving them. A little bit of history that is being shared."

@soolupitan said:

"Lovely. You’re not allowed to use them, please. Pass it on. Let it go on for centuries."

