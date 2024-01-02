"Budget-Friendly": Lady Transforms Dad's Old Parlour, Changes Ceilings, Paints Home, Replaces Chairs
- A young Nigerian lady got many people praising her after she repainted her father's parlour and changed his furniture
- Talking about how budget-friendly the work was, she said that the man was so happy about the transformation
- Many TikTokers who watched the video of the house showered prayers on her for making her parent happy
A Nigerian lady has shown the home transformation she and her siblings gave their father as a Christmas gift.
Before the transformation work began, the man's parlour looked rough with tattered chairs.
Beautiful home transformation
She (@queenchichiofcaketemple) brought a carpenter to change the ceiling logging of the room, and some pieces of asbestos were changed.
After the carpenter was done, a labourer painted the ceiling white and the walls cream to give the parlour a new look.
The lady also bought new pieces of chairs. She said her father got emotional after seeing the house.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Joy_cilicioux said:
"Chai..I'm so touched by this. especially the fact that your siblings cooperated. you people will build a mansion for your father some day in Jesus name."
Damage_04 said:
"You have to feel proud of what you achieved, you and your siblings did a great job."
Samtex said:
"Una try next year will be better."
HRH SANDRAKES said:
"This is not little but massive,may God bless u guys."
emmanuelorovwode said:
"God bless you guys... may God continue to bless and honor u."
Solex said:
"Anything Anybody says God bless you more to do More, I always love when ppl doing something like this may he live long to eat more."
Hijay cosmeticz said:
"This is amazing.i change my parent's house any little opportunity I have. Thats home.My mom is already tired of me."
Another lady transformed father's bedroom
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @officialzaynab__, shared a short video of how she changed the look of her dad's room into a place that now looks like a 5-star hotel room.
The lady showed the state of the room before the renovation started. A few seconds into the video, the ceiling was decorated with new lighting installed.
