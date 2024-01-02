A young Nigerian lady got many people praising her after she repainted her father's parlour and changed his furniture

Talking about how budget-friendly the work was, she said that the man was so happy about the transformation

Many TikTokers who watched the video of the house showered prayers on her for making her parent happy

A Nigerian lady has shown the home transformation she and her siblings gave their father as a Christmas gift.

Before the transformation work began, the man's parlour looked rough with tattered chairs.

Carpenters changed the house's ceilings. Photo source: @queenchichiofcaketemple

Source: TikTok

Beautiful home transformation

She (@queenchichiofcaketemple) brought a carpenter to change the ceiling logging of the room, and some pieces of asbestos were changed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

After the carpenter was done, a labourer painted the ceiling white and the walls cream to give the parlour a new look.

The lady also bought new pieces of chairs. She said her father got emotional after seeing the house.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Joy_cilicioux said:

"Chai..I'm so touched by this. especially the fact that your siblings cooperated. you people will build a mansion for your father some day in Jesus name."

Damage_04 said:

"You have to feel proud of what you achieved, you and your siblings did a great job."

Samtex said:

"Una try next year will be better."

HRH SANDRAKES said:

"This is not little but massive,may God bless u guys."

emmanuelorovwode said:

"God bless you guys... may God continue to bless and honor u."

Solex said:

"Anything Anybody says God bless you more to do More, I always love when ppl doing something like this may he live long to eat more."

Hijay cosmeticz said:

"This is amazing.i change my parent's house any little opportunity I have. Thats home.My mom is already tired of me."

Another lady transformed father's bedroom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @officialzaynab__, shared a short video of how she changed the look of her dad's room into a place that now looks like a 5-star hotel room.

The lady showed the state of the room before the renovation started. A few seconds into the video, the ceiling was decorated with new lighting installed.

Source: Legit.ng