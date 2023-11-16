A white man could not hide his joy as his Nigerian friends, Paul and Rex, fulfilled his prolonged request

In a trending video, they brought him kilishi, a spicy Nigerian delicacy, during their recent visit to Nigeria

Netizens have since reacted to Dominic's evident love for kilishi, sharing their thoughts on social media

During a recent visit to Nigeria, friends of a white man, Dominic Williams, offered to bring a gift for him.

The white man, Dominic Williams, a fan of Nigerian cuisine, specifically requested kilishi, a popular and fiery beef delicacy.

Oyinbo man says he enjoys Kilishi Photo credit: @DomWUK/X app.

Source: Twitter

White man’s request for kilishi fulfilled by Nigerian friends

To his delight, his great friends, Paul and Rex fulfilled his request and brought him the authentic kilishi, wrapped in newspaper, just as he had asked.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Expressing his gratitude, Dominic took to social media platform X to thank his friends and Nigeria for the delicious kilishi.

He wrote:

"My friends Paul and Rex recently visited Nigeria and asked if they could bring me anything. So of course I asked for Kilishi - and they delivered! The proper stuff - fiery and wrapped in newspaper. Dis food sweet well well! Thank you Paul, Rex, and Naija."

Netizens react to Dominic's love for Kilishi

The video quickly spread online leading to various reactions from netizens online.

Many expressed their delight at seeing someone from a different culture appreciating and enjoying Nigerian cuisine.

@ChubieUjah reacted:

I hope you're not crying and sweating profusely while your tongue is on fire ^. Enjoy!”

@TheSerahI said:

“I love this. Hope you've got some cold water right by your side.”

@omorogiec commented:

“One of our own in diaspora. Thanks for being a good Naija Ambassador @DomWUK. Good people x Great Nation.”

@olomogoriola said:

“On point. Kilishi main snack.”

@Angel_Michael11 commented:

“We hereby confer on you a honorary citizenship of Naija.”

@radio reacted:

“This is a delicacy if the right person prepares it, goes very well with a bottle of chilled beer.”

@Babytysto said:

“Oh dear, how do you cope with the hotness &. Please don't give the kids.”

See the post below:

2 oyinbos try fufu for the first time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming TikTok video of two young British boys trying out Nigerian fufu for the first time has gone viral on TikTok. The boys, who are brothers, were eating the fufu in their cosy living room.

They could be seen dipping each morsel of the soft and sticky dough into the spicy soup before putting it into their mouths with evident satisfaction. The children had also found a unique and fun way to eat the food by using two hands to mould the fufu into a smooth ball before dipping it into the soup.

The video, which was posted by their mother, has received over thousands of likes and comments from Nigerians and other viewers who praised the boys for their adventurous taste buds and appreciation of Nigerian cuisine.

Source: Legit.ng