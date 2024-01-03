A compassionate mother-in-law was heard in a video praying for her daughter-in-law, who appears to be having difficulty getting pregnant

The video was shared on TikTok, and it captured the attention of many people who praised the woman

She was heard speaking in the Yoruba language and saying her daughter-in-law would be blessed with a child in the New Year

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing when she wept as her compassionate mother-in-law prayed for her.

The lady, @etzmhlzayomi, appeared to be having trouble getting pregnant, and her mother-in-law was heard blessing her in the New Year.

The woman said her daughter-in-law would conceive in 2024. Photo credit: TikTok/@etzmhlzayomi.

Source: TikTok

The woman said she is hopeful that God will bless her daughter-in-law with the fruit of the womb in the year 2024.

The video melted the hearts of many people who saw it after it went viral and got a lot of views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother-in-law prays for her daughter-in-law

@Favour chigozie said:

"February 2nd you will get pregnant for twins and by October 18 u will deliver amen. I believe God."

@oyetundeyetunde44 commented:

"Cry don tired me. Years of waiting is not easy. Trust God sis this year is our time."

@Zebby said:

"Why not put ur mind at rest since the mother-in-law is not stressing you? Allah will do it insha Allah."

@eberekay said:

"This particular video will be the beginning of your testimony video. By November and I will be back here to rejoice with you in Jesus Name, Amen."

@Ayomi said:

"I thought she was pregnant before oo."

@Temmy crown said:

"This is someone mother-in-law with pure love. Without children, she's still happy with her. I gave birth to two boys my mum-in-law still dey worry."

Female soldier welcomes baby

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a female soldier who welcomed a child showed the baby off in a TikTok video, which fascinated many of her followers.

The new mother, who was dressed in her military uniform, had the child wrapped in a camouflage.

She sang along to a song playing in the background, saluting and gesturing while the baby watched in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng