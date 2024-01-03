Global site navigation

"You Will Conceive This Year": Mother-in-law Prays For Son's Wife, Says She Will Conceive in 2024
People

"You Will Conceive This Year": Mother-in-law Prays For Son's Wife, Says She Will Conceive in 2024

by  Israel Usulor
  • A compassionate mother-in-law was heard in a video praying for her daughter-in-law, who appears to be having difficulty getting pregnant
  • The video was shared on TikTok, and it captured the attention of many people who praised the woman
  • She was heard speaking in the Yoruba language and saying her daughter-in-law would be blessed with a child in the New Year

A Nigerian lady shared a video showing when she wept as her compassionate mother-in-law prayed for her.

The lady, @etzmhlzayomi, appeared to be having trouble getting pregnant, and her mother-in-law was heard blessing her in the New Year.

Mother-in-law prays for her daughter-in-law.
The woman said her daughter-in-law would conceive in 2024. Photo credit: TikTok/@etzmhlzayomi.
Source: TikTok

The woman said she is hopeful that God will bless her daughter-in-law with the fruit of the womb in the year 2024.

The video melted the hearts of many people who saw it after it went viral and got a lot of views on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mother-in-law prays for her daughter-in-law

@Favour chigozie said:

"February 2nd you will get pregnant for twins and by October 18 u will deliver amen. I believe God."

@oyetundeyetunde44 commented:

"Cry don tired me. Years of waiting is not easy. Trust God sis this year is our time."

@Zebby said:

"Why not put ur mind at rest since the mother-in-law is not stressing you? Allah will do it insha Allah."

@eberekay said:

"This particular video will be the beginning of your testimony video. By November and I will be back here to rejoice with you in Jesus Name, Amen."

@Ayomi said:

"I thought she was pregnant before oo."

@Temmy crown said:

"This is someone mother-in-law with pure love. Without children, she's still happy with her. I gave birth to two boys my mum-in-law still dey worry."

Female soldier welcomes baby

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a female soldier who welcomed a child showed the baby off in a TikTok video, which fascinated many of her followers.

The new mother, who was dressed in her military uniform, had the child wrapped in a camouflage.

She sang along to a song playing in the background, saluting and gesturing while the baby watched in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng

