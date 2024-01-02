A lady has revealed how her mother held a prayer session for her shortly after her brother proposed to his woman

The video captured her mother praying for the removal of any obstacle hindering her from finding a husband

Netizens who watched the video shared via TikTok penned down tons of hilarious comments

A Nigerian lady recently took to TikTok to share an unexpected but delightful moment which unfolded in her household.

According to the lady identified as @sadiasadia_a on TikTok, her mother decided to hold a prayer session for her after her brother proposed to his woman.

Nigerian mum conducts deliverance on daughter Photo credit: @sadiasadia_o/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Mother's prayers for daughter at home leave netizens in stitches

The video showed the lady kneeling while her siblings surrounded her, joining in the prayers with heartfelt "Amens."

As the clip progressed, the lady's mother was heard praying fervently for her daughter's future husband.

She specifically prayed for the removal of any veils or 'cobwebs' that might be obstructing his eyes and preventing him from locating her daughter.

She said;

“Anywhere her husband is, let the veil and cobwebs covering his face be removed in Jesus name.”

Her heartfelt prayers and genuine concern for her daughter's future union added a touch of emotion to the situation.

Video of mother carrying out deliverance on daughter sparks laughter

The TikTok video gained traction and brought laughter and amusement to viewers.

@user8313133540112 said:

“The way she is looking at her mom like please mama you don't know these men.”

@kinginthebrand said:

“You set say amen.”

@isaac_afo said:

“All I see is the love of a mother to her daughter. E God bless her.”

ZENANI GBADUME reacted:

“What sounds like my family the veil and the cobwebs took me out.”

Oui_belle reacted:

“Fair, actually.”

Tulips_gbemi reacted:

“My mom just prayed this same prayer for me.”

Watch the video below:

