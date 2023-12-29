A Nigerian lady who arranged marriage with her cousin to cheat immigration to Canada has been banned

Narrating her story, a relocation expert said the lady confided in her friend about her plans to go as a dependent

The friend reported her to the immigration office, saying the lady's marriage was an arranged one to get her through

A Nigerian expert has narrated how a lady trusted her best friend with her immigration plans, and it turned out badly for her.

Giving the people involved in the story generic names, she called the victim, Cynthia, and her cousin, Ken.

Canadian immigration banned lady

She (@muvey10) said after Cynthia had tried several means to relocate to Canada, she hatched a plan with Ken to be his dependant under marriage.

In excitement, Cynthia shared the relocation plan with her best friend. The friend showed care as the lady went through the travelling preparation.

The best friend went behind the lady's back and reported her to Canadian immigration, stating that her marriage was fake.

She got banned for five years after she could not prove otherwise.

Man relocated family

Source: Legit.ng