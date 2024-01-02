A man's extraordinary encounter with a random person who looks exactly like him has left netizens in awe

In a fascinating turn of events, a man recently stumbled upon a stranger who bore an uncanny resemblance to him.

The unexpected meeting left the man identified as @ZethembileMadd on X in awe and prompted him to approach the doppelgänger for a photograph.

Man’s encounter with his doppelgänger trends

The resemblance between the two individuals was so striking that they could easily pass as identical twins.

He wrote;

“Met some random dude who looks like me yesterday, I had to ask him for a picture.”

Netizens react with amazement to uncanny resemblance between 2 men

As the man shared the pictures of his encounter on social media platforms, netizens were astounded by the extraordinary similarity between the two strangers.

The comments section overflowed with expressions of astonishment and wonder.

@shokimodiba said:

“Which one are you?”

Thango commented:

“That's your twin, I ain't arguing with you.”

@Nomagugu_xo reacted:

“Your father must tell you the truth.”

@Postivelmpact89 said:

“Which one is you?”

@Shawnifee said:

“Lmao, this cannot just be a random dude. Either you were being sarcastic in this tweet, or you need to start asking your parents questions because this looks like he's your twin!”

@Lush_Beauty1 said:

“Your father must tell the truth asoze.”

See the post below:

