A US-based Igbo woman proudly shared a video of her 2-year-old daughter speaking Igbo language fluently

The toddler not only conversed in Igbo language but also recited an Igbo poem, leaving everyone amazed

Netizens who watched the clip on TikTok expressed their admiration for the young girl's linguistic abilities

A 2-year-old girl's exceptional fluency in Igbo language despite being raised abroad has stunned viewers.

The toddler was heard in a video confidently conversing in Igbo language with her younger brother, displaying a remarkable grasp of the language.

Little girl speaks Igbo flawlessly Photo credit: @ugomaramma/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Little girl’s remarkable Igbo language proficiency makes waves online

Her proud mother identified as @ugomaramma on TikTok shared the clip online leaving netizens in awe.

The video also captured the young girl reciting an Igbo poem and flawlessly delivering her pronunciation of words.

Mother insists her daughter will be taught English in school

According to her mother, her daughter currently speaks only Igbo as her first language.

She expressed her intention to enroll her in school to learn English fluently, while also teaching her a little beforehand.

She said;

“She only Speaks Igbo. I wanted it to be her first language. She doesn't speak or understand English. Want her to learn it in school, but I'll teach her a lil bit of it before that tho.”

Reactions trail video of little girl speaking Igbo

The mother's dedication to preserving her daughter's Igbo heritage while ensuring she became proficient in English garnered admiration from netizens.

Skydion Gee reacted:

“Not my girl speaking Igbo effortlessly immediately I put her in school English dominant. Speak to her in Igbo she replies with English e tire me oo.”

Obiamakar said:

“The kind of Igbo family Chimamanda Adichie writes in her books.”

Maureen reacted:

“This small baby sabi speak igbo pass me sef chaiie.”

PREECYLUSTER said:

“I am proud of you ma'am. Most Igbo parents no longer teach their children Ibo as they are forming Posh.”

Oly gold reacted:

“She is not my daughter but I'm super proud of her.”

@chi commented:

“Because of you, I bought those Igbo flashcards and got a tutor. I have learnt so much pray I only become more conversational.”

@obiohafc reacted:

“Nne, you are doing amazing work with these kids. I wish you could make videos teaching parents how to achieve it.”

Mitchy.luchy said:

“I am also trying this for my son but German, English and Igbo at the same time make my boy no go run mad.”

Watch the video below:

Funny lady with gap teeth speaks in video, pronounces Bluetooth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny video of a young Nigerian woman pronouncing the word Bluetooth, as suggested by someone on her social media page, has gone viral with lots of comments and likes.

The lady made several attempts at the word, which sounded strange to the ears because she had extensive gap teeth. Her pronunciation sounded like the passage of air between the gaps in the mouth or the purring of a cat.

After several attempts and rejecting the initial results, she settled for the one she thought was the best she could offer and just went with it as her final answer.

Source: Legit.ng