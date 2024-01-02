A lady has shared her mother's hilarious reaction after pranking her about becoming a car owner

The funny lady shared a video of someone giving her a key, claiming that a guy bought her a brand-new car

Netizens couldn't contain their laughter as they listened to her mother's epic response on TikTok

In a TikTok video that has now gone viral, a Nigerian lady shared her mother's reaction to a funny prank.

The lady revealed the moment she sent her mother a video of someone giving her a key, pretending that a guy had bought her a car.

Lady shares mother's reaction after flaunting car keys Photo credit: @osa_mene/TikTok.

Mum's epic response as daughter claims she was gifted a car

The video captured the excitement of the lady identified as @osa_mene on TikTok as she received the keys and forwarded the video to her mother.

To everyone's amusement, the lady's mother responded with a voice note that kept netizens in stitches.

In the voice note, her mom initially expressed doubt, asking if she was sure about the car.

She then humorously compared the key to a room key, adding a touch of sarcasm to the voice note.

She said;

“Hello, are you sure? E be like say you don dey craze oh. That key be like your room key, God bless you oh, your dream will come true.”

Hilarious comments trail mother's reaction to daughter's alleged car gift

The post quickly gained traction on the TikTok app and netizens couldn't help but react to the video.

Fejiro Thompson reacted:

“Why do our parents always use "Hello"when sending voice notes.”

Jesutomi Ayorinde said:

"E be like say you don dey crase o."

Scentsation said:

“The insult and prayer together.”

Temitope olujobi reacted:

“Mom know say you de delulu your dream will sha come true.”

Abraham Lawrence reacted:

“Mom's so funny.”

Blesyn Gold said:

“I love the prayer and it sound powerful A I tap from it too in Jesus name.”

BabyG reacted:

“No be small dream.”

Watch the video below:

