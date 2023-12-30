A baby who looked at her mother in a funny way has become a viral sensation on TikTok

A video showing how the child looked at the adult with a bombastic side eye got a lot of people laughing

Many social media users who saw the video said the child behaved like a full-grown adult because of how she rolled her eyes

A baby who has an adult-like attitude has gone viral after a video of her emerged on TikTok.

The child was seen in the video rolling her eyes and looking at an adult in a way that got people laughing.

In the video, the child gave what is commonly called a bombastic side eye, which means a disapproving look when one does not like something.

There was a lot of laughter in the room after the adults saw what the child did. Many funny reactions have followed the video shared on TikTok by @bina.151.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as baby gives bombastic side-eye

@Akhosua Brightess said:

"Una dey born ancestors these days."

@martina_085 said:

"Your baby is sooo beautiful."

@Prosper928 said:

"She said I don't care what you are saying because I don't pay house rent, light bill, and I don't buy food. I eat free."

@Wilson_Harry_Barry said:

"The attitude of the 2024 loading. We go see shegeh."

@D’dolphina said:

"She be like: who’s this girl flashing lights on my face?"

@Vince said:

"Na old people dey come back alive now."

