A Nigerian man has earned the admiration of many people for using his money to pay off the debts of others

On New Year's Eve, the man made an announcement on X urging anyone who borrowed money from loan apps to drop a screenshot under his tweet

His announcement led to many debtors with various loan apps coming forward with proof of their overdue loans

A PDP chieftain, Oke Umurhohwo, has been hailed on social media for helping people repay the money they owe loan apps.

In a tweet on X on December 31, Oke announced his N1 million loan repayment plan, adding that he was doing it in the spirit of the season.

Oke directed those with overdue debts to drop a screenshot under his tweet and promised to settle people's debts randomly. He tweeted:

"If you collected loan from these online apps and it's overdue, kindly drop a screenshot under this tweet. In the spirit of the season, Honourable Oke will randomly pay for some people.

"Please no DM."

In a follow-up tweet, Oke encouraged financially buoyant people to take a leaf from his page and help others.

People commend the man

@Tolumiluch said:

"This is exceptional. God bless you and all that concerns You Sir.

"Make all of una no owe loan apps again o."

@LordMoe9ja said:

"I almost took a loan today, but thinking of how I'm going to repay made me stop. Almost got tempted to go take the loan again when I saw this post."

@big_Emmy48 said:

"Wasn't selected but I'm glad a lot of debts have been cleared.....God bless you Honorable."

@troll_kingdom1 said:

"I actually took two loans to help clear my school fees,from palmpay and Fairmoney......I had to uninstall the app since they've been long over due..Just has to install todaythey've been calling. @OkeStalyf."

@affableAYOKUNLE said:

"You did well sir.

"May God bless you and your family. Amen."

@Airdropglobal5 said:

"You are very kind. May the 1m you disbursed be replenished many times over."

@MissRozapepper said:

"This is the most thoughtful giveaway I have ever seen in my life.

"People are losing their lives cos of these online apps loan."

FG releases names of illegal loan apps

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has listed names of illegal loan apps.

FCCPC also asked Google to remove the 18 loan apps from Playstore for violation of its guidelines.

The commission said compliance with its rules was mandatory, and failure to adhere constitutes a violation of the law.

The 18 loan apps delisted were either operating without approval or violated the Limited Interim Regulatory/ Registration Framework and Guidelines for Digital Lending Guidelines of 2022, FCCPC said.

Source: Legit.ng