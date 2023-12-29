A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after sharing his WhatsApp conversation with a friend who recently migrated to Canada

From the chat, it was deduced that the friend relocated without telling him and broke it to him casually

Netizens who read their chat were divided, with some vowing to cut the relocated friend off while others defended him

An X user, @od_favour, caused a commotion on the social media platform after releasing his WhatsApp chat with his pal, who is now in Canada.

@od_favour appeared shocked by his friend's decision to relocate without telling him.

In the released chat, @od_favour was considering visiting his friend and asked him casually if he was free and had food and drink at home.

"I'm in Canada bro,'' his friend replied him.

The reply left him in shock and confused, causing him to ask several questions.

"Jesus.

"You don japa already?

"Are you fr?

"When you go?" he asked.

People weighed in on their WhatsApp chat

@tinugrills said:

"This can be extremely painful sigh."

@frankiemindset said:

"When my friend was going to UK. Most people didn’t know but I knew. I followed him to the airport till he left and entered the Plane. That’s how close we are. This guy no rate you at all. Even when he came back. He came to visit me and still left. There are levels to these things. Don’t come and tell me nonsense please."

@First_alphas said:

"You're the friend who finishes his food, he doesn't rate that high to share life-changing decisions."

@THEHFC11 said:

"You only found out when you were hungry."

@bagboylammy said:

"Which kind friend be that? I fit no talk to am ever again."

@iam_harryy said:

"E fit still Dey around, e no just want make you come finish e food."

@h_abibah said:

"I’ll never speak with this person again fr."

@yungieofficial said:

"Japa without telling some real close ones is like a trauma-response in disguise to me. Cos shii is crazy ."

